DarioHealth Corporation (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Outcome of 2024 Annual Meeting

DarioHealth Corp. conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 18, 2024, wherein crucial proposals were voted upon and decisions were made. The final voting results from the 2024 Annual Meeting are as follows:

Proposal No. 1 — Election of Directors:

The stockholders elected the following directors to serve until the subsequent annual meeting of stockholders, until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified, or until they resign or are removed. The voting outcomes, including shares of preferred stock eligible to vote on a converted basis, were as follows:

– Hila Karah: 15,939,360 votes For, 127,477 votes Against, 35,224 Abstain, and 6,671,020 Broker Non-Votes.

– Dennis Matheis: 15,823,755 votes For, 243,082 votes Against, 35,224 Abstain, and 6,671,020 Broker Non-Votes.

– Dennis M. McGrath: 15,864,338 votes For, 201,911 votes Against, 35,812 Abstain, and 6,671,020 Broker Non-Votes.

– Erez Raphael: 15,936,730 votes For, 129,564 votes Against, 35,767 Abstain, and 6,671,020 Broker Non-Votes.

– Yoav Shaked: 15,861,165 votes For, 205,129 votes Against, 35,767 Abstain, and 6,671,020 Broker Non-Votes.

– Jon Kaplan: 15,871,746 votes For, 195,090 votes Against, 35,225 Abstain, and 6,671,020 Broker Non-Votes.

– Adam K. Stern: 15,913,677 votes For, 143,403 votes Against, 44,981 Abstain, and 6,671,020 Broker Non-Votes.

Proposal No. 2 — Ratification of Auditors:

The stockholders approved the appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The voting results, including shares of preferred stock eligible to vote on a converted basis, were as follows: 22,649,674 votes For, 106,250 votes Against, and 17,517 Abstain.

Following the meeting, Zvi Ben David, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary of DarioHealth Corp., signed off on the report as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This articulates the key outcomes from the recent annual meeting, shedding light on the strategic decisions taken by DarioHealth Corporation as it continues to navigate its operations and engage with its stakeholders effectively.

