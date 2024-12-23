Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Holdings Raised by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $300,449.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $462,820.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,821.46. The trade was a 35.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,470 shares of company stock worth $4,733,524 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Dorman Products stock opened at $131.36 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.93.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

