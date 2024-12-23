enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,918 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.69% of enGene worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in enGene during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in enGene by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of enGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of enGene by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 619,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENGN opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $18.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of -0.78.

enGene ( NASDAQ:ENGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citizens Jmp raised enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on enGene in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, enGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion purchased 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $77,578.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,469,833 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,406.15. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 420,965 shares of company stock worth $2,651,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

