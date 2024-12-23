Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $99.46 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

