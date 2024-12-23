Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $8.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESPR opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $431.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

