Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $8.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.
ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Esperion Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ESPR opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $431.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
Further Reading
