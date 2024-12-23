First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

AMZN opened at $224.92 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

