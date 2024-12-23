Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 439 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $102.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $105.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

