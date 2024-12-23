Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,001,000 after buying an additional 268,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 680,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $111.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $121.70.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

