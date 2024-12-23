Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,254 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $134,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 51.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DINO opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

