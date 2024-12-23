Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,325,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 449,098 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 104.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 116.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $556,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,347.04. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $680.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.