Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 318.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $163.22 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $149.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,113.04. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $658,959.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,291,162.46. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock worth $4,603,201. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

