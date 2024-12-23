Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 225,000 Shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the third quarter worth $529,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Stock Performance

FLLA stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $47.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.