Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,977 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $96.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

