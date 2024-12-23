Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 256,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 126,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter worth $79,000.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $7.80.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

