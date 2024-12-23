Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Here’s Why

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) fell 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08). 1,443,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 492,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05 ($0.09).

Gemfields Group Trading Down 14.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.04. The firm has a market cap of £70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

