Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,753,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,692 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.42% of Hillman Solutions worth $50,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 63.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 70,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after buying an additional 4,336,039 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 717,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $773,095.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,133.54. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 249.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

