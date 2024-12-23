Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 17,769 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of StoneX Group worth $54,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,415,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,987,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 808,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 360,164 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in StoneX Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,022,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.68 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

