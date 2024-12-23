Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $56,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palomar by 20.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $100,579.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,073.95. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $392,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,455.04. The trade was a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,356 shares of company stock worth $2,134,525 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR opened at $104.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.36. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

