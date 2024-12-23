Geode Capital Management LLC Has $50.06 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $50,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 342.9% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $2,145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $3,069,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,233 shares in the company, valued at $25,643,080.28. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,310 shares in the company, valued at $22,265,500. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,000 shares of company stock worth $10,527,870 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.97. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

