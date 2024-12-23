Geode Capital Management LLC Has $50.29 Million Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,051,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $50,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,850,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after buying an additional 256,327 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Intapp by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $47,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,802.56. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $901,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,828,057.08. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,624 shares of company stock worth $24,909,164. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

