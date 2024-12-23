Geode Capital Management LLC Has $51.66 Million Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Calix worth $51,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Calix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Calix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE CALX opened at $35.36 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

