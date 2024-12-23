Geode Capital Management LLC Has $51.80 Million Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.28% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $51,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 208.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,263,000 after buying an additional 336,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

