Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.61 Million Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $57,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,546,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth $208,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

Agilysys Stock Up 2.8 %

AGYS stock opened at $138.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.93. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,451.94. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $97,693.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,148.95. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.