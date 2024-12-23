Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 101,247 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,247 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $57,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 367.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 50.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Victory Capital Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

