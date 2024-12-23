Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $52,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AAR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AAR by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE AIR opened at $60.57 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

