Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,083,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,921 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $56,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 29.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.08 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.