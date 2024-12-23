Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 9,251 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $50,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Enova International by 28.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Enova International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ENVA opened at $96.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.33 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENVA. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,455 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $220,336.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,025. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $1,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,058,268.95. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,679 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enova International



Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.



