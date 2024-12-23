Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading 20.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01). Approximately 1,936,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,134,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.38 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

