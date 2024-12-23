Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 114,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 119,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Hempalta Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.
Hempalta Company Profile
Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hempalta
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for Hempalta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempalta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.