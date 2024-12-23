Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMUX. StockNews.com lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Immunic Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Immunic
In other news, Director Richard Alan Rudick acquired 87,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $100,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,395. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Immunic
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 70.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 121.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
