Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10). 409,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 242,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

