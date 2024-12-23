Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells $1,709,669.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 37,900 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,709,669.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,103.56. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, December 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 2,100 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,342 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $228,502.26.

On Monday, November 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 9,225 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $317,801.25.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 18.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 229,660 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Braze by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

