Insider Selling: EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Director Sells $115,000,000.00 in Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) Director David Nanus sold 23,000,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,882,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,760. The trade was a 79.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
EVgo Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $4.36 on Monday. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Marathon Capitl raised EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
