Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,629,000.80 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $2,629,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,908,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,711,902.20. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 12th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $4,215,019.29.
- On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $834,486.84.
- On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.29.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NAMS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
