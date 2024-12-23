Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,629,000.80 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $2,629,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,908,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,711,902.20. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $4,215,019.29.

On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $834,486.84.

On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.1% in the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 12,855,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,396,000 after acquiring an additional 628,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,540,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 520,772 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,684,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAMS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.