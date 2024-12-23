Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,135,482.20 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $2,135,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,600. This trade represents a 46.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,623,146.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $3,231,522.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $34.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

