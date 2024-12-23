Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $15,692,670.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total value of $15,692,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,188,040. This trade represents a 16.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $273.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 55.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

