Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 18,750 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,553.60. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INSM opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172,664 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,212,000 after acquiring an additional 714,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,800,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

