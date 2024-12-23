Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $178.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.00. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.08 and a twelve month high of $281.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.10.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

