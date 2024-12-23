Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

