iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 322.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG opened at $141.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $145.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

