iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

