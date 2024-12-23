JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
BATS:JMST opened at $50.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
