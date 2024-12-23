KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in KE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KE by 6.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KE by 41.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.77.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.