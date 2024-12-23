Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Sells $3,076,950.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $3,076,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,253.49. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Stilwell sold 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $219,500.00.
Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $9.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsway Financial Services
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.