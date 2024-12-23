Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Sells $3,076,950.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $3,076,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,253.49. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Stilwell sold 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $219,500.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kingsway Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 325.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Further Reading

