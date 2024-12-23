KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN: KULR) Regains Compliance with NYSE American Stockholders’ Equity Requirement

KULR Technology Group, Inc., a renowned provider of advanced energy management platforms, recently announced that it has received confirmation from the NYSE American LLC (NYSE American) of its compliance with all continued listing standards outlined in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide. The company had previously been flagged for non-compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii), and (iii) of the Company Guide as stated in a letter dated December 20, 2023. To address this issue, KULR successfully demonstrated adherence to the relevant standards for two consecutive quarters in alignment with Section 1009(f) of the Company Guide, thereby resolving the deficiency.

As of December 17, 2024, the compliance indicator (.BC) was removed, signifying KULR’s reinstatement to compliance. Additionally, the company’s name has been taken off the list of non-compliant issuers on the NYSE American’s website. Going forward, KULR Technology Group will continue to be subject to the Exchange’s standard monitoring procedures for continued listing requirements.

For further details, interested parties can refer to the official press release on the company’s website located at www.kulrtechnology.com. KULR Technology Group Inc., listed on the NYSE American under the symbol KULR, specializes in delivering cutting-edge energy storage solutions for the space, aerospace, and defense sectors. The company utilizes its battery design expertise, comprehensive cell and battery testing suite, and battery fabrication and production capabilities to provide next-generation energy storage systems, both commercial-off-the-shelf and custom-made, in a timely manner and at a reduced cost compared to traditional programs.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. Actual results may differ from those implied due to the risks and uncertainties associated with the business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by specific words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” and others. For a comprehensive understanding of the risks involved, the company’s Form 10-K filed on April 12, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be referred to, along with other periodic reports.

Investor relations inquiries can be directed to KULR Technology Group, Inc. through phone at 858-866-8478 x 847 or via email at [email protected].

