Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Boosted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after buying an additional 142,005 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 280.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 86,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $490,534. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.42. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.