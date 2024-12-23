Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,185,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $52,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Laureate Education by 51.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Laureate Education by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,251.88. This trade represents a 45.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.0 %

LAUR stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

