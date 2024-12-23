Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Holdings Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 116.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $16,340,188 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

