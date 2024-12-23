Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,640 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 85.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LECO opened at $189.75 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.51 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.81.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

