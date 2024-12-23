Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $52,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 9,463.5% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,147,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Materion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,201,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Materion by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after buying an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 444,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 105,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $99.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.19.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Materion had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $235,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,484.67. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $115,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,144. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

